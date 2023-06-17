Benilde-St. Margaret's girls lacrosse rides upset, searching for first state title

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- Every indicator said Benilde St. Margaret's would lose their state semifinal game versus Lakeville South.

"They're a tough team," said BSM junior attack Maggie Graczyk. "We played them in the regular season and lost 16-9. And we were scared. Not scared, but nervous to play them in the semifinals. But we knew we had it in us to beat them."

But, the Red Knights won, upsetting the top-seeded, undefeated, defending champs; on a last second, go-ahead goal.

"It was really intense," said sophomore attack Charlize Vang. "When they got up by two... our feelings... we were just overwhelmed. We wanted it bad and we took it."

Lauren Hillins scored the game winner with ten seconds to go.

"It felt really good," she said. "I was really proud I was able to step up for my team. Just so we could get to the championship because the program has never been able to reach there before."

Vang paced the Red Knights with five tallies and now looks forward to Edina. Both teams will be playing in their first state championship match.

"We're good friends with Edina," said Vang. "So, no matter the outcome, I think we'll be happy for each other. But us Red Knights wanna win. We wanna take state."

The last three years, have been the only three state appearances for Benilde-St. Margaret's. A chance for something special this weekend.

"I don't think that we imagined that we would maybe be possibly getting rings if you asked us two years ago, or three years ago," Graczyk said.