Bemidji police investigating act of "homicidal violence" after man found dead during welfare check

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Bemidji police are investigating what they call an act of "homicidal violence" after a welfare check Saturday led to the discovery of a man's body.

Police say the man was found dead inside a residence on the 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest.

Investigators are asking for residents to check their home surveillance cameras for any "suspicious activity" on Aug. 10 between 8 p.m. and midnight in the area of 11th Street Northeast to 14th Street Northeast, between Irvine Avenue Northeast to Bemidji Avenue Northwest.

Police believe this homicide was "an isolated incident," and there is not threat to the public. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 218-333-8361. People can also submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).