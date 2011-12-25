Beloved Minn. hockey coach fights stomach cancer

Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Louie Schmitz came to Farmington from Red Lake Falls in 1954 and helped start hockey outdoors -- the way he prefers it's played. Since then, he coached hockey and just about every other sport, but that was simply a platform to change lives.

This weekend, however, did not include sports. On Thanksgiving weekend, Schmitz was diagnosed with a severe case of stomach cancer. Now, his team is here for him.

First published on December 25, 2011 / 10:53 PM CST

