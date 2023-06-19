Belle Plaine student wins essay contest, selected to lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Thanks to an essay he wrote, a 14-year-old Belle Plaine student was selected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Social studies happens to be Nathan Ludwig's favorite subject. So, when he learned he could visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier if his essay won, he sat down and wrote from the heart.

"I decided to submit one because, obviously, it's a huge honor, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'm like, 'I have to write one I can't pass up on this,'" Ludwig said.

The paper was a tribute to those who served and are still serving. His grandfather was in the Vietnam War.

"Nathan never got to know my dad he passed away before Nathan was born. But we talk about him a lot," said LaRae Ludwig, Nathan's Mom.

A group of teachers picked Nathan's essay, along with three other students. And last Tuesday they visited the monument dedicated to U.S. service members whose remains have never been identified.

"I only saw my grandpa cry maybe twice in his life and once was there. That's when I understood just how powerful and symbolic it is," said Ross Nelson, Social Studies teacher.

Nelson is Nathan's teacher and he planned the trip based on his own experiences. His daughter's essay was also selected.

Because it takes so much planning, this is a rare opportunity for students. And it's a trip Nelson hopes to make every two years.

"It's a lot of work. It's a lot of stress, but it's so worth it," said Nelson.

"At first it was a really big rush because we were trying to get to the top to be there by 12:45," said Nathan.

It's the same path U.S. Presidents have walked to pay their respects. Only a few people a day are selected to do this, and a reservation has to be made at least 6 months in advance.

"When it came to the moment we stood on the top and Mr. Nelson is whispering in my ear- this is the biggest honor you'll ever have in your life- but don't worry, it's easy," said Nathan.

And for the most part it was. The ultimate teaching moment made possible by the ultimate sacrifice. Proving that some lessons can't be taught in a classroom.

"My daughter was there and I have a feeling my grandpas and my wife's grandpas were looking down and smiling with pride. It's indescribable. The feeling. It really is," said Nelson.

To get selected, teachers read the students' essays anonymously and picked their favorites. One-hundred-ten students, parents and teachers from Belle Plaine were part of the trip to Washington D.C. and Arlington National Cemetery. The tomb is guarded around-the-clock, no matter what the weather.