Belle, English Setter from Pine Island, wins Westminster's sporting group

MINNEAPOLIS -- A very good dog from Pine Island didn't quite nab the top prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday evening, but she's still a big winner in the eyes of Minnesotans.

Belle, a 4-year-old English setter, was named the winner in the sporting group, which covers such breeds as cocker spaniels, golden retrievers, Irish setters, pointers, and Weimaraners.

Belle was handled by Amanda Ciaravino, who co-owns the dog with Vito Ciaravino, Van Jacobsen and Lee Afdahl.

"It's amazing," an emotional Amanda Ciaravino said. "I'm so proud of her."

Belle the English Setter wins Sporting Group is seen during Best in Show at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown of New York, United States on June 22, 2022. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

To take top honors in the sporting group, Belle had to be judged the best from 558 dogs entered in that group.

A bloodhound named Trumpet won best in show Wednesday night.

Aside from Belle, Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy.

"I am so excited for Trumpet," said handler Heather Helmer, who co-owns and bred the 4-year-old.

Trumpet became the first bloodhound to win Westminster.

Trumpet, a bloodhound poses for photographs after winning Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Frank Franklin II / AP

Usually held in winter at New York City's Madison Square Garden, the show moved to the suburban Lyndhurst estate last year and this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.