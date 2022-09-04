Before the school year starts, have this conversation with your children

MINNEAPOLIS -- Time to stuff those backpacks and pack those lunches, because as of this week school is back in session.

But there's another little-known but deeply important way to prep our kids for the school year, and it simply requires a two-minute talk.

Jillian Benfield, a writer and blogger, posted about the conversation on Facebook. You can read it below or hear it in the video above.

As the school year begins, I’m asking you to have a conversation with your child about being the one. Have a... Posted by Jillian Benfield on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Benfield is advocating for her son, who has a Down syndrome diagnosis, and inspiring many along the way.

If you'd like to find resources for parents or kids on the topics of disability awareness, visit Benfield's website by clicking here.