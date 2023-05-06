Becker community rallies around mother battling cancer: "It's a good feeling"

BECKER, Minn. -- Kristi Dose is fighting cancer that keeps coming back. Her son has learned to live with cerebral palsy and is thriving because of his upbeat attitude. The community they live in and their childhood friends are making sure that the Dose family is feeling the love like only a small town can.

Tyce is just 12 years old. He suffers from cerebral palsy, but he's a huge sports fan -- especially the Vikings.

He's always been drawn to sports and the teams and the people

He is a die-hard sports fanatic," Kristi said. "Anything Minnesota sports. He knows all the stats, you know, everything."

On this night in Becker, the community comes together for a fundraiser. Tyce is in the middle of it but the night is actually for the entire family.

You would never know it watching her, but Kristi was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and it has spread. She spends most days in bed, void of energy. But this event brings out her best, if only for a few hours.

"[It's] Overwhelming. Humbling. Just to see an outpour of support and love of this community," Kristi said.

It is here they forget how sick she is and it is here they are reminded that people care a lot.

"Words can't describe the emotions that were going through my body at that time," Kristi's husband, Scott Dose said.

Kristi grew up in a sports-minded family and she learned life is difficult when she was a senior

"My mom passed away of cancer when I was a senior in high school," Kristi said.

Her dad was a Hall of Fame high school baseball coach who died suddenly a decade ago.

"And then when my father passed away just 10 years ago again, had all that support. It's just different coming from a small community," Kristi said.

Her husband played for her father when WCCO first met him in 1990 when he was a member of the Arlington Baseball Park grounds crew as a 12-year-old.

Now, he's part of her team in a different way.

"God wouldn't put us in the situation if he didn't think we could handle it," Scott said.

They held a strikeout cancer game when the high school softball team played this week. The people, including Tyce's teacher, are part of a network

"Whatever maybe she can't do for him, we're trying to pick up the slack," Angie Schultz said. "You know, we've started a meal train and starting sending meals home so that was less off her plate so she could just reheat it."

It is Tyce and brother Niles and sister Macy that keep Kristi focused on family and focused on her path.

"I need to be here for," Kristi said. "That's my flight. They are my reason to keep going. I just have to keep going. And I just every morning I think God for one more day."

It is sports that keep Tyce occupied -- including meeting Byron Buxton before a Twins game.

"I told him to hit a home run. Next thing you know, he did it," Tyce said.

On this night, they are reminded of it all, and in a world that has become filled with uncertainty for them, Kristi stays committed to her journey and in the process to her family and friends.

"It's a good feeling, coming from a small community, knowing that everyone is there to help me, help our family if we need it," Kristi said.

Kristi continues to get treatment and set an example for the entire community.