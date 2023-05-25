Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Bear spends the day sleeping in tree in Hastings

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Bear spends the day sleeping in tree in Hastings
Bear spends the day sleeping in tree in Hastings 00:11

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Bears keep making their presence known across Minnesota.

One was spotted hanging out in Hastings Tuesday.

10p-vo-hastings-bear-in-wcco3fir.jpg
Hastings Police Department

Police say he climbed up in the tree early in the morning, slept all day and came down late Tuesday night.  

Residents can report bear sightings to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources through its website.

READ MORE: Bear spotted roaming near Target off Highway 101 in Rogers

First published on May 25, 2023 / 6:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.