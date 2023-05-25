Bear spends the day sleeping in tree in Hastings
HASTINGS, Minn. -- Bears keep making their presence known across Minnesota.
One was spotted hanging out in Hastings Tuesday.
Police say he climbed up in the tree early in the morning, slept all day and came down late Tuesday night.
Residents can report bear sightings to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources through its website.
