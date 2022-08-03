Watch CBS News
Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.

The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.

The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.

The motorcyclist was not identified by name.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 3:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

