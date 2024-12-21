Hundreds walk for mental health awareness at "Be the Light" in St. Louis Park

Be the Light walk in St. Louis Park raises awareness about mental health struggles

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Mental health is a topic that some might feel uncomfortable talking about. In St. Louis Park there's one event trying to change that.

The "Be The Light Winter Solstice Walk" was Saturday at the Westwood Hills Nature Center.

"I lost my brother in 2015 and then I lost my stepbrother in February," said Amanda, a resident in Minneapolis.

Luminary by luminary, on a chilly, calm winter solstice — the darkest day of the year — people like Amanda strolled on paths to remember those who can't "see the light" due to mental illness or difficult situations.

"My brother and I were close," Amanda told WCCO. "To lose the one person who went through life with you is difficult."

But others shared similar experiences. What was once a roughly 50-person event practicing simple mindfulness while walking in nature has now grown, along with its message.

In its eighth year, the walk welcomed around 300 people and even had over 100 people on a waitlist. But the walk's founder still remembers what started this mission.

"My dear friend Megan died by suicide," said walk founder and organizer Andrea Nyhusmoen. "It will be nine years this July and after that happened, you just want to do something."

That mission is now in the classroom as well — middle school students helped decorate luminaries while learning about the topic.

"What hurts the most is I didn't know how much she was hurting," Nyhusmoen added.

A reminder to check on your loved ones.

"For me the most meaningful part of this 'Be the Light' is just finding that courage just to reach out and just to tell someone, 'I am not OK,'" said Nyhusmoen. "Everyone matters. Everyone matters."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.