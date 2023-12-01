BCA seeks public's help finding missing 16-year-old girl

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is seeking the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

The BCA said that Cheyenne Cadena, of Glencoe, hasn't been seen since Sunday, and hasn't been in contact with friends on social media since Monday.

Investigators say she's got friends and family in both Minnesota as well as Nebraska.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

She's described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing 97 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glencoe Police Department or the BCA.