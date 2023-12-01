Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

BCA seeks public's help finding missing 16-year-old girl

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Dec. 1, 2023
Morning headlines from Dec. 1, 2023 01:50

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is seeking the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

The BCA said that Cheyenne Cadena, of Glencoe, hasn't been seen since Sunday, and hasn't been in contact with friends on social media since Monday.

Investigators say she's got friends and family in both Minnesota as well as Nebraska.

untitled-1.jpg
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

She's described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing 97 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glencoe Police Department or the BCA.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 2:26 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.