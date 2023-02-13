BCA: Ralph Apmann was no-show in murder trial hearing; is armed and may be in metro

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Authorities are trying to find a man Windom man who failed to appear in court Monday during his murder trial.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Ralph Apmann, 58, is facing a second-degree murder charge. He posted bond after his initial arrest in 2021 and has been out of custody since then. His trial started last week.

His whereabouts are unknown, and he's being sought by the BCA and Windom police.

Ralph Apmann MN BCA

Windom News reports that when Apmann's defense attorney called his cellphone Monday morning, a woman answered and said Apmann -- and his gun -- weren't there. Windom schools were put on a soft lockdown as a result.

The BCA says he's likely somewhere in the Twin Cities, and is "believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle."

Authorities advise the public not to approach Apmann if he's spotted, and to call 911 immediately.