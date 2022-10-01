BCA: Police shoot, injure man with sword in North Branch

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. -- Police in North Branch shot and injured a man who was carrying a sword on Friday evening.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, deputies with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office and North Branch police were called to the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court on a report of a suicidal man around 10 p.m.

There, they found a man, who was armed with a sword.

The deputies "at some point" fired less lethal rounds, and then their guns at the man, the BCA says.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The BCA says the investigation is in the early stages, and body-worn camera captured the shooting.

North Branch is roughly 45 miles north of the Twin Cities.

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cell phone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.