BCA issues alert over missing 8-year-old from Leech Lake area
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for an 8-year-old from the Leech Lake area.
"The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing child," the agency reported. "Alfred Desjarlait III is 8 years old, 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He is wearing a black Timberland jacket, jeans and multi-colored Puma shoes."
The agency added he left a residence on foot near 140th Street Northwest and Wakonabo Drive Northwest in the Prescott area of Cass Lake, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at 218-335-8277.
