BCA identifies woman fatally shot by 3 officers in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the identity of a woman fatally shot by officers in St. Paul earlier this week. The names of the three officers involved have also been released.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a suicide in progress in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood around 7:15 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, a woman inside a home on Rose Avenue East pointed a handgun at officers and they shot her, according to police. She died at the scene.

On Friday, the BCA identified the woman as 41-year-old Pepsi Lee Heinl. Officials say she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA said the three St. Paul police officers, who all fired their weapons, are now on critical incident leave. They're identified as officers Chiking Chazonkhueze, Chee Lao and Yengkong Lor.

Chazonkhueze and Lor have several years of law enforcement experience. Lao has three months of law enforcement experience.

St. Paul police requested the BCA to investigate the officers' use of force.

BCA's preliminary investigation findings

According to the BCA, the woman's mother called officers to the back room of the home when they arrived. Heinl was there sitting on the floor and officers asked her if she needed help.

Heinl then "rapidly reached under a blanket" to grab a handgun, stood up and pointed it at the officers, the BCA said. All three officers fired their handguns, striking her multiple times. The officers then attempted life-saving care, but she died at the scene.

A handgun and cartridge casings were recovered on the scene.

Officers were wearing body-worn cameras. Officials with St. Paul police told WCCO that they plan on releasing the footage as soon as possible, and are working with the BCA to release it without disrupting the investigation.

The BCA said it would present its findings without a charging recommendation to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for review.

City Council members ask for "swift release" of body cam footage

On Tuesday, several members of the St. Paul City Council released a statement in response to the fatal shooting of the woman.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with a heartbroken family who has lost a loved one. We are committed to offering support and care to them during this painful time. We are also grateful for city and community partners who continue to support the family through the fallout of this traumatic event," the statement said.

The statement continued with City Council members asking for the "swift release of body camera footage from this incident, as our police department has done in the past." The City Council members said the release of the footage will "further transparency for our community."

Mental Health Resources

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.