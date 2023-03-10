BCA identifies second officer who fired at Okwan Sims during shootout in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Authorities say a second police officer fired his service weapon during a shootout with a 21-year-old man at an apartment complex in Stillwater on Saturday.

Sergeant Daniel Young, who has worked in law enforcement for the last 12 years, fired his handgun at Okwan Sims in addition to Officer Justin Dowley. The two are both on standard administrative leave.

Investigators say before the shooting, a woman went to Sims' apartment in the Curve Crest Villas. She told the BCA "Sims came out of his room with a gun and started shooting at her, striking her at least once." Several building residents began calling 911 to report hearing gunfire.

The BCA said on Wednesday that Dowley was with his partner when they encountered Sims in the complex's parking lot, and "there was an exchange of gunfire during which Sims was struck." Sims was later pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

The BCA says a handgun, several extended ammo magazines and spent 9mm rounds were recovered from the scene, suggesting Sims fired dozens of rounds in and outside of the complex.

The investigation is still ongoing, the BCA says.