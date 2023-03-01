BCA: 8 Minnesota schools targeted in swatting attempts

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is issuing a warning following eight fake school shooting calls made to 911 over the past two days.

The practice is known as swatting -- an attempt to bring the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address -- and is considered a form of harassment.

Schools targeted include those in Alexandria, Austin and Bemidji as well as others.

The BCA says that all of the calls appeared to have come from the same person using voice over IP.

In 2022, Minnesota saw 27 hoax school shooting calls -- 17 of them were in September.