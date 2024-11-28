The Battis-Bohen family keeps the "Turkey Bowl" tradition going after 91 years

The Battis-Bohen family keeps a tradition going after 91 years

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Battis-Bohen bowl tradition is alive and well after 91 consecutive Thanksgivings.

"The game started in Saint Paul, we've played in alleys, streets, playgrounds. 91-years of playing and still going," said Jim Bohen.

The Battis-Bohen Turkey Bowl tradition started with Jim Bohens mother and her seven younger brothers. A tradition that began in 1934 and survived even the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had a long distance COVID game, everyone sent in a video. Tom Battis put the videos together so we could say we didn't miss a year," said Amy Battis.

That consecutive streak is just the tip of the iceberg for what Steve Battis thinks is important.

"We wanted to take a moment to realize what the holiday is really about," said Steve Battis. "It's not about football, we know that now. It's really about legacy, getting family together and taking time to appreciate everything we have."

Ally Girard is thankful she got engaged but also reflected on her thankfulness for her family's health. This reflection on health was based on Girard losing a family member this year"

"We recently lost my uncle, my step-dads brother. So just that memory of him and all that he went through towards the end of his life. It really makes you think about your health and your family's health." said Girard.

The loss and grief of this Thanksgiving's Turkey Bowl was overshadowed by the family's optimism and perseverance. Now it's up to the next generation of Battis-Bohen to carry the torch.

"Getting the little ones involved, that's what it's all about. We're not going to be around forever," said Steve Battis.

"Life is so short and precious and the opportunity to come together like this is not lost on the Steve Battis family," said Amy Battis. "It's fun for us to pass it onto our children and then hopefully our grandchildren."

91-years through mud and snow, dropped interceptions and occasional touchdowns, the Battis-Bohen family will remain a Twins Cities classic.