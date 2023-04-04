Watch CBS News
Sports

Baseball teams across Minnesota delay opening games due to extended winter

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

Twins fans brave weather to watch game on new video board
Twins fans brave weather to watch game on new video board 00:31

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Our next wave of weather is forcing baseball teams at all levels to put some of their opening games on hold.

The St. Paul Saints have pushed Tuesday's home opener to Saturday, setting up a doubleheader. Snow this weekend and coming rain helped make the decision.

RELATED: Twins' Home Opener set to be one of coldest on record

"It's always risky trying to play baseball in Minnesota in April," said Saints general manager Derek Sharrer. "What we're expecting [Tuesday] is definitely not the ideal way to celebrate the opening of the baseball season."

In Plymouth, West Lutheran High School's baseball team took matters into their own hands Monday. They spent their practice time shoveling out their diamond.  

10p-pkg-snow-baseball-wcco3513.jpg
CBS

"We've been stuck in a gym for a long time," said West Lutheran's coach Steve Gurgel. "Practice gets a little monotonous when you're in the gym every single day."

West Lutheran's season opener Tuesday has been postponed. The hope is to be playing by next week.

"Growing up here, cold doesn't bother me," said freshman Magnus Nelson. "Might as well do something in it."

"It'll feel great to get back on the field," said freshman Brandon Knebel. "It's been a while. Baseball's always been one of my favorite sports."

For the Twins' home opener on Thursday, it'll feel like the low 20s at Target Field.

RELATED: Mega pretzels, Banh Mi, and peach cobbler: New foods unveiled at Target Field

David Schuman
screen-shot-2022-06-08-at-4-11-24-pm.png

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 10:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.