Baseball teams across Minnesota delay opening games due to extended winter

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Our next wave of weather is forcing baseball teams at all levels to put some of their opening games on hold.

The St. Paul Saints have pushed Tuesday's home opener to Saturday, setting up a doubleheader. Snow this weekend and coming rain helped make the decision.

RELATED: Twins' Home Opener set to be one of coldest on record

"It's always risky trying to play baseball in Minnesota in April," said Saints general manager Derek Sharrer. "What we're expecting [Tuesday] is definitely not the ideal way to celebrate the opening of the baseball season."

In Plymouth, West Lutheran High School's baseball team took matters into their own hands Monday. They spent their practice time shoveling out their diamond.

CBS

"We've been stuck in a gym for a long time," said West Lutheran's coach Steve Gurgel. "Practice gets a little monotonous when you're in the gym every single day."

West Lutheran's season opener Tuesday has been postponed. The hope is to be playing by next week.

"Growing up here, cold doesn't bother me," said freshman Magnus Nelson. "Might as well do something in it."

"It'll feel great to get back on the field," said freshman Brandon Knebel. "It's been a while. Baseball's always been one of my favorite sports."

For the Twins' home opener on Thursday, it'll feel like the low 20s at Target Field.

RELATED: Mega pretzels, Banh Mi, and peach cobbler: New foods unveiled at Target Field