Barway Collins' memory is still remembered nine years later

Nearly 10 years on, the memory of Barway Collins still lives on

MINNEAPOLIS — On a chilly Saturday afternoon, prayers echoed throughout Glen Haven Memorial Gardens to lift Louise Karluah Owens up.

It's been nine years since Owens' world was turned upside down by the murder of her 10-year-old son, Barway Collins.

"I miss his voice all the time," Karluah Owens said.

Collins was last seen March 18, 2015. That was the last time he was seen after getting off the school van.

After days of searching, Collins' body was found in the Mississippi River. Barway's father, Pierre Collins, pleaded guilty to his murder.

Karluah Owns says she still has trust issues and doesn't leave her children with anyone.

Standing steps away from her son's gravesite, she had this message for parents.

"You need to be careful with your children," she said.

Now, her mission in life is to ensure her sweet son who enjoyed singing is never forgotten.

Karluah Owens says she is working on getting a school named after her son in Liberia.

In Crystal, a statue of Collins' has been commissioned to be in Becker Park, where he loved to play.

"I feel happy to see my son memory will stay alive," she said.

Karluah Owens is hopeful it will be completed and by Summer 2024.

She tells WCCO's Ubah Ali she plans to bring her two children there often so they can feel the presence of their brother.