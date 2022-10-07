Backups reported at drivers' test sites due to short staffing

Parents and teenagers may have noticed that it can take time to set up a driver's test. The Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles says they've been experiencing a backlog at a number of exam stations due to short-staffing.

"I was pretty nervous at first. It took some easing into it. The instructor was really nice," said Luis Paez, who passed his exam.

At the Arden Hills exam station nervous teenagers and their nervous parents keep their fingers crossed, hoping for the best.

"I want her to be able to drive so I can stop driving her around," said Jodie Anderson.

For Anderson and her daughter, waiting months for this moment made it all worthwhile. The Andersons booked their appointment nearly half a year ago, just like many other future drivers.

"We booked about four or five months ago," said Thai Vang, whose girlfriend was taking a test.

While drivers say things are running smoothly at Arden Hills, the Department of Vehicle Services acknowledges that may not be the case everywhere. Appointments are getting booked as soon as they become available, all while DVS is short-staffed.

They say there are far more people looking to take a road test than there are staff available to give those tests. Online exams are also backed up.

"Even to take your permit test, same thing. You have to be on the ball," Anderson said.

To meet demand, DVS says they have to add about 100 employees, and they'll be asking lawmakers for nearly $10 million to make that happen. In the meantime, teenagers and parents will continue to keep those fingers crossed.

"If you do fail it is hard to set up another appointment as well," Anderson said.

Experts said the best advice for future drivers is to book your appointment as far in advance as you can. A number of exam stations are open on the weekends.