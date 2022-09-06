Back to school: Tuesday marks first day for many students, including in Minneapolis

Back to school: What to expect this year

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday is the first day of school for many students across Minnesota, including Minneapolis Public Schools.

Faculty and staff have spent all summer on improvements they hope will make the school year better for everyone - including security, COVID-19 protocols and mental health.

The entrance to some of the schools in the district were updated over the summer to make them more secure.

In terms of COVID-19 protocols, the district is following closely with CDC guidelines, which currently suggests anyone who tests positive should isolate for five days followed by five days of mask wearing.

Masks in general and social distancing are optional this year in the district.

The district's interim superintendent, Rochelle Cox, also said they've focused on adding more mental health services this year working with community partners to provide after school academic and mental health support for both small groups and individuals.

Cox said focusing holistically on a student's wellbeing plays an important part in their success in school.

"That might be dealing with anxiety or there might be grief that's happening, but it's really meeting the students where they are so that they can come together and really be able to access what the teacher's talking about and engage in the learning activity," she said.

Cox said teachers will also be paying closer attention this year to students who might need more help in catching up. This comes in light of the state assessments recently released indicating Minnesota Students are struggling in math and reading.

Cox said having students back in the classroom will in part help with improving test scores.

"To me, that's really important as we move forward," said Cox. "I think for us it's really providing our students with systems with structures with routines, rituals so that they can come to rely on those pieces in our school. We will continue to be nimble and be able to adapt to any situation, I think that's one thing that covid has taught us."

Minneapolis Public Schools, like many districts, is also dealing with a teacher shortage.

The district has been busy hiring all summer right up through the weekend before students return.

As of Tuesday morning, there are still 270 openings listed on the district's website with more than 200 teaching positions available.