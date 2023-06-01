Watch CBS News
Baby owl rescued after getting stuck between fences in Bloomington

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A baby owl got itself into a situation that wasn't much of a hoot.

A Bloomington animal control officer responded to a call Wednesday morning about an owlet stuck in between two fences.   

He was able to get it out of there and get it to safety up in the tree where the bird's nest is. 

Police think it might be a great horned owl, which the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources describes as "a fearless and feared bird of prey."

First published on May 31, 2023 / 9:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

