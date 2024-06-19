2nd man involved in Babbitt workplace stabbing sentenced to 17 years

DULUTH, Minn. — A second man has been sentenced for his part in the 2021 stabbing of an employee inside a northeastern Minnesota business.

Josiah David Delvecchio was handed a 17-year sentence on Tuesday for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, aiding attempted first-degree murder, aiding first-degree assault and aiding second-degree assault, according to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

He was convicted in January in connection to the stabbing in July 2021 inside a Babbitt business. Court documents state the attacker entered the building while wearing a disguise and stabbed a woman inside several times.

Investigators later determined multiple people were involved in planning the murder.

Delvecchio's defense attorney unsuccessfully petitioned the judge for a shorter sentence during Tuesday's hearing, where the victim and her son gave victim impact statements.

"The success in this case is credited to the bravery of the survivor in her testimony before the jury, as well as the exceptional investigative work," said St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki.

Donald James Miller and Dylan Peterson were also charged with conspiracy. Miller was sentenced last year to 20 years, while Peterson will stand trial in November.