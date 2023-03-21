Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Average U.S. apartment sizes are shrinking, survey says

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 21, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 21, 2023 01:28

Apartments in the U.S. are shrinking.

According to a new report, the average size of a new apartment in 2022 was less than 900 square feet.

That's about 50 square feet smaller than the average apartment a decade ago.

The drop in size is attributed to new construction with more studios and one-bedroom units. 

The smallest apartments, on average, were found in Seattle, while the largest were in Tallahassee, Florida.

Apartments in Tucson, Arizona saw the largest increase in size over recent years.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 8:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.