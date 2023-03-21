Average U.S. apartment sizes are shrinking, survey says

Apartments in the U.S. are shrinking.

According to a new report, the average size of a new apartment in 2022 was less than 900 square feet.

That's about 50 square feet smaller than the average apartment a decade ago.

The drop in size is attributed to new construction with more studios and one-bedroom units.

The smallest apartments, on average, were found in Seattle, while the largest were in Tallahassee, Florida.

Apartments in Tucson, Arizona saw the largest increase in size over recent years.