Average price of gas in Minnesota falls to $4.59 a gallon
MINNEAPOLIS -- As inflation soars, there's one bright spot: gas prices are finally dropping.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota is now $4.59 a gallon, down roughly 20 cents from this time last month.
Prices at the pump are even cheaper in places such as Carver County, in the southwest metro, where gas is around $4.25 a gallon.
Gas prices are falling because crude has become less expense, experts say.
Still, gas prices are $1.50 more than they were last summer.
