Average price of gas in Minnesota falls to $4.59 a gallon

MINNEAPOLIS -- As inflation soars, there's one bright spot: gas prices are finally dropping.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota is now $4.59 a gallon, down roughly 20 cents from this time last month.

Prices at the pump are even cheaper in places such as Carver County, in the southwest metro, where gas is around $4.25 a gallon.

Gas prices are falling because crude has become less expense, experts say.

Still, gas prices are $1.50 more than they were last summer.