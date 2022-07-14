Watch CBS News
Local News

Average price of gas in Minnesota falls to $4.59 a gallon

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Prices at the pump finally falling
Prices at the pump finally falling 00:26

MINNEAPOLIS -- As inflation soars, there's one bright spot: gas prices are finally dropping. 

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota is now $4.59 a gallon, down roughly 20 cents from this time last month. 

Prices at the pump are even cheaper in places such as Carver County, in the southwest metro, where gas is around $4.25 a gallon. 

Gas prices are falling because crude has become less expense, experts say.

Still, gas prices are $1.50 more than they were last summer. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 7:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.