Average gas price in Minnesota jumps 5 cents overnight, per AAA

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you have to fill up your gas tank on Wednesday, you may be in for a shock.

AAA reports the average cost of a gallon of gas in Minnesota is $3.47, which is up 5 cents from Tuesday. WCCO photojournalist Robyn Black spotted a gallon of regular going for $3.69 at one spot in Minneapolis.

c5192d7581c3078e98eb8187cfefd891.jpg
CBS News

Gas prices have risen about 10 cents a gallon from last week, AAA reports, sitting at a nationwide average of $3.62 as of Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Midwest could add more ethanol to gasoline under EPA plan 

AAA projects prices to hit $4 a gallon by summer, thanks in part to OPEC slashing oil production earlier this spring.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

First published on April 12, 2023 / 6:19 AM

