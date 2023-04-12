Average gas price in Minnesota jumps 5 cents overnight, per AAA
MINNEAPOLIS -- If you have to fill up your gas tank on Wednesday, you may be in for a shock.
AAA reports the average cost of a gallon of gas in Minnesota is $3.47, which is up 5 cents from Tuesday. WCCO photojournalist Robyn Black spotted a gallon of regular going for $3.69 at one spot in Minneapolis.
Gas prices have risen about 10 cents a gallon from last week, AAA reports, sitting at a nationwide average of $3.62 as of Wednesday morning.
READ MORE: Midwest could add more ethanol to gasoline under EPA plan
AAA projects prices to hit $4 a gallon by summer, thanks in part to OPEC slashing oil production earlier this spring.
