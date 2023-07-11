Average couple fights 4 times weekly over TV, study finds
Do you ever have to battle it out to watch what you want on TV?
A new survey by Roku shows the average couple fights over the TV four times a week.
The biggest arguments include what to watch, how high the volume should be, and talking during a TV show. Also, one person falling asleep during a show is also on the list of complaints.
Click here for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.