Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Average couple fights 4 times weekly over TV, study finds

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of July 11, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of July 11, 2023 01:18

Do you ever have to battle it out to watch what you want on TV?

A new survey by Roku shows the average couple fights over the TV four times a week.

The biggest arguments include what to watch, how high the volume should be, and talking during a TV show. Also, one person falling asleep during a show is also on the list of complaints.

Click here for more information.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 8:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.