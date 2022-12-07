Ava Lindsay aims to bookend high school hockey career with state titles

MINNETONKA, Minn. – With an eye-opening five goal game on Nov. 19, Ava Lindsay emphasized why she is considered one of the best girls' high school hockey players in Minnesota.

Lindsay and her talented Minnetonka team aim to get one step farther than they did last year: a win in the state title game.

"We have all the talent, we have all the skill, but just overall like the discipline, and being able to to be mentally disciplined and also just finish games out, being able to stay in control and poised is something that's really gonna help us succeed this year," Lindsay said.

The Minnetonka girls are loaded with D1 talent. A season ago, they came one game, and one goal short of a championship, losing to Andover – a growing rivalry.

"We both have a lot of respect for each other. We both know that we're good teams, and it's always a good game when we play each other," Lindsay said.

The Skippers return to the state championship game could depend on Ava Lindsay.

Ava Lindsay CBS

"Every time she hits the ice you know that something exciting is going to happen. Her hockey IQ is off the charts. You can tell that through the way that she sees the ice. Her vision is like nothing that I've ever seen," said head coach Tracy Cassano.

Lindsay has won a state crown before, but not with the Skippers. She played for Breck in ninth and 10th grade, winning the title in class A as a freshman.

"Knowing that feeling of winning just helps me have that drive even more to win this year," Lindsay said. "Feeling the loss last year, it just definitely makes that winning feeling so much better."

Lindsay is an international player, competing for the Minnesota-heavy United States U18 team.

"It's really helped me overall, just to know stuff I can work on, stuff I can bring back to my team," she said.

She will make the move to college hockey next year, rejoining her sister Sadie at the University of Minnesota.

"I'm excited to be back with Sadie. I've played with a lot of those girls on the team. So yeah, I think it's gonna be super fun. And I'm just really excited for that next challenge and step in my hockey career."

Minnetonka has four total Gopher commits on its varsity roster.