AV Club ranks "Fargo" as the best movie set in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- An iconic movie directed by the Coen brothers has been ranked as the best movie set in Minnesota.

The AV Club, an entertainment website, recently ranked the best movie set in each state. "Vertigo" took the place as the best movie set in California and "The Shining" as the best movie set in Colorado.

As for the land of 10,000 lakes, the publication listed 1996's "Fargo" as the best movie set in Minnesota.

"The finest film ever named after a North Dakota city (but which takes place primarily in a frozen-over Minnesota), Fargo still has a decent claim as the crown jewel of Joel and Ethan Coen's careers," AV Club wrote.

The Coen brothers are from St. Louis Park and used several Twin Cities locations in the movie, like a shot of the Lakeside Club in Mahtomedi.

An attendant in the movie is killed in a booth at the Centre Village parking ramp in downtown Minneapolis.

The Hitching Post Motel in Forest Lake is where William H. Macy's character gets arrested near the end.

The crime drama was a smash hit in the 1990s and was showered in Academy Award nominations. The Coen Brothers won the award for best writing and Frances McDormand won best actress in a leading role.