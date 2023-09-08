Authorities seek level 3 predatory offender Archie Demound Randle who absconded from Mpls. home

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections says a level 3 predatory offender is being sought after he absconded from his Minneapolis residence.

According to DOC, Archie Demound Randle, 45, is wanted for violations of his intensive supervised release. The public's help is being requested to help locate him.

Archie Demound Randle Minnesota DOC

In late June, Randle was released from DOC custody. On Aug. 25, he cut his GPS monitoring bracelet and left his registered address. He has multiple convictions, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

DOC says he's been seen near Cub Foods on 26th Avenue South and the area of East Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue. He's also been seen in St. Paul on Ruth Street North.

Randle is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 174 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue bucket hat, a maroon jacket, black jeans and black tennis shoes. He has bald or short brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Randle is advised to not confront him, but to call 911. If you have information on his whereabouts, you can also call the DOC Fugitive Hotline at 651-775-5099.