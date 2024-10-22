Authorities say a non-verbal St. Paul teenager with autism is missing
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating an endangered teenager who went missing in St. Paul Tuesday morning.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert for 16-year-old Ke-Andre Oliver-Butler, saying St. Paul police are seeking assistance in locating him. According to the BCA, he is non-verbal and has autism.
Oliver-Butler was last seen around 5 a.m. in the area of Forest Street and Fourth Avenue East. He was wearing a faded denim jacket, blue jeans with gold writing and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.