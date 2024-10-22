Authorities say a non-verbal St. Paul teenager with autism is missing

Toddler killed in Minneapolis shooting, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating an endangered teenager who went missing in St. Paul Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert for 16-year-old Ke-Andre Oliver-Butler, saying St. Paul police are seeking assistance in locating him. According to the BCA, he is non-verbal and has autism.

Oliver-Butler was last seen around 5 a.m. in the area of Forest Street and Fourth Avenue East. He was wearing a faded denim jacket, blue jeans with gold writing and black shoes.

MISSING PERSON ALERT: St. Paul PD is seeking help locating Ke-Andre Oliver-Butler, 16, 5'8" 100 lbs, black hair, faded jean jacket, jeans w. gold writing. Oliver-Butler is non-verbal autistic. Last seen Oct. 22 around 5 a.m. near Forest St & Fourth Ave E. Call 911 with any info. pic.twitter.com/j7xNNH2Uj9 — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) October 22, 2024

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.