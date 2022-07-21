Austin Copsey charged in ATV crash that killed 12-year-old

OTSEGO, Minn. -- An Otsego man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after allegedly admitting to authorities he was drinking before an ATV crash that killed a 12-year-old child.

Austin Copsey, 37, was charged in Wright County on Tuesday.

Austin Copsey Wright County

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to an ATV crash in a ditch on the 14000 block of 78th Street Northeast around 10 p.m. Saturday.

A child with critical injuries was laying in the ditch, and despite first responders' efforts, the child died at the scene.

Authorities at the scene spoke with the driver -- identified as Copsey -- who had a visible head wound, smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech, the complaint alleges.

Copsey allegedly told investigators he was drinking at a neighborhood party, then left with the child on the ATV to pick up his daughter.

Copsey "exhibited signs of head trauma and appeared to be intoxicated," the complaint states, and though he initially could not remember the events of the crash, after being treated at the hospital he admitted to driving the ATV.

A breath test put his blood alcohol content at 0.19%, the complaint states. A neighbor's security camera captured the crash and showed the ATV rolling multiple times before coming to rest in the ditch.

Copsey's first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 5.