Austin college class to teach students literary studies through Taylor Swift songs

AUSTIN, Texas -- College students will be filling classrooms again soon. And at the University of Texas at Austin, they may be telling students "You Need to Calm Down." Or, if they get a bad test score, to "Shake It Off."

The university is offering a class on Taylor Swift.

The course is called "Literary Contests and Contexts -- The Taylor Swift Songbook," and it is said to provide an introduction to literary studies and research methods using Swift's songs.

"Swift is an intelligent and talented songwriter, and her writing skills are what made me focus on her," English professor Elizabeth Scala told the Austin American-Statesman. "We will study Swift's songs as poems and literary structures."

The newspaper reports that another class at Texas State University will focus on Harry Styles during the spring semester.