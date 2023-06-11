Watch CBS News
With 3-1 win over Chicago City SC, Aurora FC reaches halfway point of season undefeated

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CHICAGO – Six games into the season, Minnesota Aurora FC has yet to lose a game, and has only given up two goals all year.

The team's 3-1 win over Chicago City SC on Sunday kept them on top of the Heartland Division at 6-0. All of the scoring occurred before the half.

Aurora's goal differential now stands at +27 on the season.

Head coach Nicole Lukic said the Aurora "had some of our best moments of the season" on Sunday.

Their next match is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the visiting Green Bay Glory.

