Officials are investigating a serious crash in Benton County

Officials are investigating a serious crash in Benton County

Officials are investigating a serious crash in Benton County

MINNEAPOLIS — An ATV and pickup truck were involved in a side by side crash on Ronnbeby RD NE in Benton County.

Officials say that the roadway is closed for the moment. It will re-open later Saturday afternoon.

First responders are on scene and investigating the crash, but are asking people to avoid the area for now.

This is a developing story. WCCO will continue to update as more information becomes available.