Minneapolis attorney Clayton Halunen indefinitely suspended over sexual harassment claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- A prominent Minneapolis attorney has been indefinitely suspended after multiple of his employees accused him of sexual harassment.

Clayton Halunen is the founder of Halunen Law and has been practicing as a lawyer for over 20 years, according to his firm's website.

The Director of the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility alleges that Halunen sexually harassed two men employed by his law firm.

According to the petition, Halunen originally contacted one of the men, a 19-year-old working at a fast-food restaurant, on a dating app. Halunen allegedly encouraged the man to apply for a job at his firm.

The second person mentioned in the petition was a law student Halunen had originally messaged over social media before hiring him as a summer extern.

Documents allege Halunen engaged in repeated acts of "unwelcome physical and verbal conduct of a sexual nature" with the two men.

Halunen attempted to convince the two not to go public with their allegations, threatening them with civil action, criminal protection and professional consequences, the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility says.

The office recommended a six-month suspension followed by two years of supervised probation for Halunen. It also requested to waive the reinstatement hearing, citing Halunen's "genuine remorse" for his actions.

The Minnesota Supreme Court ultimately decided against the recommendation, giving Halunen a one-year suspension before he can petition for reinstatement.