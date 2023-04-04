AT&T leaving building in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- AT&T employees who work at the namesake building in downtown Minneapolis will be leaving the offices this summer for a facility in Bloomington.

The move will be complete by the end of August, and the company will relinquish its naming rights to the building on Marquette Avenue.

"It's important to note that these jobs will remain in the greater Minneapolis area, and we remain committed to Minnesota," said Clay Owen, director of public relations for the company.

Owen said AT&T routinely evaluates its real estate portfolio, and the move allows the company to use office space more effectively. He did not specify how many employees would be impacted.

Since the pandemic, downtown Minneapolis has slowly been rebounding; as of March, building occupancy was up to 62%, as opposed to 16% in December of 2020.