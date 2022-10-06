At Rayito de Sol, students of Latin American background learn to love their cultures

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's about halfway through Hispanic Heritage Month, which starts on Sept. 15, marking the independence of seven Latin American countries.

But a Twin Cities school, the students celebrate Latin culture every day. At Rayito de Sol, Hispanic Heritage Month doesn't require any extra lesson plans.

Luisa Fuentes started the Spanish immersion school 19 years ago, when she couldn't find a program to enroll her son in.

"Language and culture goes together not only for the values we have in the culture but the educational background," she said. "My son is half Peruvian, and for me it was very important to be proud of his identity and of his background."

Teachers at the program represent 15 different Latin countries, and bring more than just their language to the classroom.

"Spanish immersion is not only about the language but we're ground in the culture," Fuentes said.

Children from 6 weeks to 6 years old come to the program from all different backgrounds. Fuentes says the benefits reach beyond the language learning.

"Businesses spend so much money in diversity and inclusion," Fuentes said, "but if we have a child exposure to inclusion and diversity as a day-to-day living, we are really raising leaders for the future."

Kids enjoy music and art that centers around Hispanic cultures. They learn about each of the 21 countries that speak Spanish as a first language.

As the school nears two decades, Fuentes says it's rewarding to see students -- like her son -- becoming successful young adults.

"Some are doing their masters now. I'm just waiting to see one of those kids bring their child now," she said.

As they start a new school year, she loves seeing each new generation embrace Hispanic culture.

Fuentes says that by age 6, many of the little ambassadors can recognize all 21 Spanish-speaking countries on a globe, plus their capitols and presidents.

Rayito de Sol has locations in Minneapolis, Richfield and Minnetonka.