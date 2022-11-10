At Lundstrum Performing Arts, everyone's welcome to find their creative side

MINNEAPOLIS – It's called a "play," but there's a lot of work that goes into it, as thespian Shaina Robb explains.

"I know upstage, downstage and left-hand stage and right-hand stage," Robb said. "I have mastered a lot of things."

Robb is one of the company's seasoned pros, alongside her best friend, Roxana Kian.

"Lundstrom's is an amazing, amazing, wonderful place where I actually got to sing, dance," Kian said.

It's hard not to have fun at Lundstrum Performing Arts in north Minneapolis. The theater started the Dancemania program in honor of one of the owner's sons, Danny, who has a Down syndrome diagnosis – and things really took off They've done "Beauty and the Beast," "Pinocchio," "Hairspray" and now "Peter Pan." Robb is Wendy, Kian is Tinkerbell.

Kerry Carter helps run the theater.

CBS

"They know their technology and their terminology, they know their dance steps, it's incredible," Carter said. "The kids are so anxious to be there."

And working they are, learning their moves and loving their roles.

"It's an amazing place," Kian said. "I feel like I continue to be me inside and just being part of being somewhere. I feel like it's at home."

Because at Lundstrom's, ability is endless.

Dancemania will be debuting their "Peter Pan" showcase next weekend. Click here for tickets.

Dancemania is also expanding, so if you know any kids or young adults who may want to join the cast, click here for more information.

Lundstrum is a theatre but the emphasis is on teaching skills and classes that the students showcase at the end of a season.