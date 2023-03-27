Watch CBS News
6 juveniles shot after 50-plus rounds fired in Brooklyn Center parking lot

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Police say more than 50 rounds were fired in a shooting Sunday evening in a Brooklyn Center parking lot, which left six juveniles injured.

Police say officers were called to the 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard, near Northpoint Park, at about 6:45 p.m. after there were several reports of a shooting.

No victims were at the scene, but dozens of shell casings from three different firearms were found.

Eventually, six victims showed up at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, all with non-life threatening injuries. A North Memorial spokesperson says all of the victims are under the age of 18.

No arrests have been made as of late Sunday night, but police say investigators "have several active leads." They also believe this wasn't a random act, and say there is no threat to the public.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 10:18 PM

