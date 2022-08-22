At least 1 person killed in crash on I-94 in Rogers
ROGERS, Minn. -- Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash Monday on Interstate 94 in the north metro.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on westbound I-94 near Highway 101 in Rogers.
While few details have been released, traffic cameras in the are showed what appeared to be a multi-vehicle crash with a truck on fire.
It's yet unclear who many people were involved in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back fore more.
