At least 1 person killed in crash on I-94 in Rogers

ROGERS, Minn. --  Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash Monday on Interstate 94 in the north metro. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on westbound I-94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. 

While few details have been released, traffic cameras in the are showed what appeared to be a multi-vehicle crash with a truck on fire. 

It's yet unclear who many people were involved in the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back fore more.  

fiery-crash.png
MnDOT
First published on August 22, 2022 / 3:41 PM

