At least 1 person hospitalized following crash on I-35 near Forest Lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- At least one person was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 35 in the north metro. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on the interstate's northbound lanes near Forest Lake.

MnDOT traffic cameras in the area showed good Samaritans working to pull someone out of a car near the median. Later, the cameras captured a helicopter landing on the freeway and crews loading a victim into the aircraft. 

Troopers are investigating the crash. It's yet unclear how many cars or people were involved. 

Forest Lake is located roughly 30 miles north of Minneapolis. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 7:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

