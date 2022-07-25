At least 1 person hospitalized following crash on I-35 near Forest Lake
FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- At least one person was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 35 in the north metro.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on the interstate's northbound lanes near Forest Lake.
MnDOT traffic cameras in the area showed good Samaritans working to pull someone out of a car near the median. Later, the cameras captured a helicopter landing on the freeway and crews loading a victim into the aircraft.
Troopers are investigating the crash. It's yet unclear how many cars or people were involved.
Forest Lake is located roughly 30 miles north of Minneapolis.
