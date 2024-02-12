Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

At least 1 killed in Becker County crash

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 12, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 12, 2024 01:35

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — At least one person was killed in a crash in Becker County Sunday morning.

A driver in a Buick tried to cross Highway 10 from 290th Avenue and collided with a Jeep going east on the highway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash happened around 8 a.m.

The patrol classified the crash as fatal, but did not say how many people died. The driver of the Buick is an 83-year-old woman from Frazee, while a 47-year-old woman from Wadena was driving the Jeep. A 21-year-old Wadena woman was also in the Jeep.

The patrol is expected to release more information Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says

Anthony Bettin
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 7:57 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.