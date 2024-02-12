At least 1 killed in Becker County crash

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — At least one person was killed in a crash in Becker County Sunday morning.

A driver in a Buick tried to cross Highway 10 from 290th Avenue and collided with a Jeep going east on the highway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash happened around 8 a.m.

The patrol classified the crash as fatal, but did not say how many people died. The driver of the Buick is an 83-year-old woman from Frazee, while a 47-year-old woman from Wadena was driving the Jeep. A 21-year-old Wadena woman was also in the Jeep.

The patrol is expected to release more information Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says