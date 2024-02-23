Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Assembly OKs bill to suspend doe hunting in northern Wisconsin in attempt to regrow herd

/ AP

Morning headlines from Feb. 23, 2024
Morning headlines from Feb. 23, 2024 03:05

Hunters in northern Wisconsin would be barred from killing any does for four years under legislation the state Assembly approved Thursday.

The Republican-authored measure is designed to help the northern herd replenish itself after an anemic nine-day gun hunt in the region in November. Children under 16 who participate in a youth hunt would be allowed to kill a buck or doe but would be limited to one deer.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, hunters killed 14.7% fewer bucks in the region compared with the five-year average. The doe harvest in the region was down 27.2%.

The Assembly passed the measure on voice vote. The legislation goes next to the state Senate.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 7:15 AM CST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.