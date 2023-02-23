As storm stress subsides, Minnesotans take in winter's beauty, help neighbors dig out

There’s a lot of beauty to soak up in the snowy Minnesota landscape

There’s a lot of beauty to soak up in the snowy Minnesota landscape

There’s a lot of beauty to soak up in the snowy Minnesota landscape

BLAINE, Minn. – Even with the delays, cancellations and inconveniences, we hope you got a chance to step back and look around. There is a lot of beauty to soak up in the landscape.

It's not often in Minnesota the weather stops us in our tracks. But when it does, it's breathtaking – beauty and snow abound.

Sandy Quasbort of Blaine says when she looks around at the mounds of snow she sees "beauty."

"Winter is gorgeous," Sandy said.

If you're thinking Sandy seems nice, you're right. She and her husband spent Thursday morning clearing their neighbors' drive.

CBS

"We volunteer to do it for them because we're just right across the street and it's just easy to do," she said. "There is work to it, but you know, it gets you outside, I think it keeps you healthier."

The snow certainly brings out the beauty of the Minnesota landscape, but also the beauty of humanity. Cindy Bratsch says her neighbors help one another. WCCO watched as her longtime neighbor Jim Kulaga put his snow blower to work.

"He's the best," Cindy said.

Sometimes the worst of weather conditions brings out the best in the human condition.

"It's awesome, we all work together," Cindy said.