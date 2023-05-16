As Minnesota nears historic change to gun laws, gun owners and victims of gun violence sound off

ST. PAUL, Minn. – For the past 11 years, gun proposals have gone nowhere at the Minnesota Capitol. But Monday night, the expanded background checks to include private sales and gun shows, and a red flag law, are expected to pass, according to the House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

Sami Rahahmin was just 17 in 2012 when his father, Reuven, was one of five people shot and killed at the family's Accent Signage offices in Minneapolis.

"[Gun control legislation] frankly should've happened a lot sooner," Rahahmin said. "It's gratifying to see 10 legislative sessions after my first time testifying at the State Capitol to see some real progress being made."

Rahahmin is also the communications director for the Jewish Community Relations Council, and works with Jewish groups around the country to prevent gun violence.

"Jewish Americans experience gun violence both as the targets of anti-semitic attacks and as everyday citizens in America," he said.

Moms Demand Action Minnesota has campaigned for years for gun control measures like the ones being debated. For Molly Leutz, it's been a long, but very worthwhile road.

"I'm really relieved. It has felt urgent for a long time, for our volunteers," Leutz said.

WCCO News reached out to half a dozen gun shops seeking comment from those who don't support the changes, but were turned down. We did speak with gun owner Qwyntez Pettis outside a Robbinsdale gun range, who says the measures infringe on his rights.

"It's not because of people with guns, it's ignorant people with guns," Pettis said. "Thinking someone is a threat and the red flag law, they're able to come seize your firearms, I don't think that's fair. Especially, you know, as far as the Second Amendment right, I feel like it's violating my Second Amendment right."

The vote itself may not come until midnight Tuesday, but Speaker Hortman says the votes are there. And Gov. Tim Walz, who often describes himself as a proud gun owner who favors gun control measures, has said he will sign them.