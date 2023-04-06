As Gophers prep for Frozen Four, Bob Motzko earns coach of the year award
MINNEAPOLIS -- On the eve of the Gophers' Frozen Four showdown, head coach Bob Motzko was recognized with a national award.
The Gophers announced Wednesday Motzko won the 2023 Spencer Penrose Award, given each year to the Division I men's ice hockey coach of the year.
Motzko has led the Gophers to a 28-9-1 record this season, with 19 conference wins, the most in conference history. The Gophers never ranked lower than No. 4 this season and spent 12 weeks in the top spot.
Motzko was nominated for the award last year, but didn't win. He's the second Gophers coach to win the award, after John Mariucci in 1953.
The No. 1 Gophers take on No. 4 Boston University at 4 p.m. Thursday in Tampa, Florida. No. 2 Quinnipac and No. 3 Michigan play at 7:30 p.m. The winners of the two games will play Saturday night for the national championship.
for more features.