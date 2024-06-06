As drought nears end in Minnesota, water in St. Croix marinas surge

Water rises nearly 10 feet at marina in St. Croix

BAYPORT, Minn. — For the Bayport Marina, it's truly a tale of two years – each bizarre in their own unique way.

In 2023, the spring started with significant flooding and as the season continued, water levels tapered off. By seasons end, the drought was here.

This year, just the opposite – the year started with low water, and after a dry winter, the threat loomed of an even more severe drought.

Yet since early April, the Bayport Marina has seen another seismic shift – nearly ten additional feet of water – up from 675 feet to a projected 685.5 feet.

"As we saw the river coming up, we were like, thank you . . . this is what we've been asking for," said Bayport Marina General Manager Kori Derrick-Cisewski. "That rain can continue to come, just maybe not as frequently, and maybe not in the quantity that it's come."

At 688 feet, the marina would enter early flood stages. Derrick-Cisewski says she's not worried, at least not yet.

"If it can just stay right here . . . that's what I'm asking for," she said.

Across the state line in Hudson, a public boat ramp is set to close Friday due to the high water levels.

"You never know from day-to-day what's going to happen," said boater Dwight Nelson. "It could be a dry summer, too. Who knows, right?"