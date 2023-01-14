Arik Matson, Waseca Police Officer shot in head, going on "trip of a lifetime"

MINNEAPOLIS -- A police officer who was shot in the head in the line of duty three years ago got a special sendoff Friday evening at MSP Airport.

Arik Matson was shot in the head when responding to a call about a suspicious person roaming through some backyards.

Matson is headed to Alaska to hunt waterfowl in the Bering Sea, MSP told WCCO. Matson was given the opportunity to hunt with Hometown Hero Outdoors, a Minnesota-based nonprofit.

Matson will be accompanied by his uncle and best friend, Hometown Hero Outdoors said.

Hometown Hero Outdoors is building a documentary about Matson's recovery in partnership with Rogue Productions. The document will also feature his journey in Alaska.